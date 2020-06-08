Erika Jayne Says Husband Thomas Girardi Doesn’t ‘Care’ About ‘RHOBH’ Or Her Racy Reveals On The Show

Erika Jayne's husband isn't bothered by what is said or done on the show.

Erika Jayne claims her attorney husband, Thomas Girardi, couldn’t care less about her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While Erika has made it clear that her husband is supportive of what she does in her career and personal life, she admitted during an appearance on Us Weekly magazine’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast earlier this month that when it comes to her racy reveals on the show, which include comments about her sex life, she isn’t worried about Thomas’ thoughts because she knows he doesn’t watch the show.

“Tom doesn’t watch this show, honey. He doesn’t care. In the true sense of Tom, he will watch when he’s on. He’s gonna watch when he’s on,” she explained, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on June 8.

According to Erika, she may not be worried about Thomas’ reaction to her time on the show but she did get nervous about discussing her “previous sex life,” particularly her threesome, which she spoke about during a cast dinner at the home of Denise Richards earlier this season. Still, when it comes to potential judgement, Erika told the podcast hosts that she doesn’t really care who judges her, especially if they are going to do so based upon something she did several decades ago.

Erika went on to reveal that while Thomas doesn’t tune into episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on a regular basis, he does try to tune into the series when he’s making an appearance.

As Erika explained, Thomas often asks her, “When is our episode on, hun? When do they show the one where everybody comes to our house?”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Erika and Thomas invited the women of the Bravo reality series to their Pasadena home weeks ago on the show to meet with an astrologer over dinner. However, as has become normal, Thomas didn’t play too big of a role on the episode. Instead, he simply exchanged a few pleasantries with his wife’s co-stars.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a number of Erika’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars spoke out about Thomas’ appearance on the show on Twitter as the episode aired. As some may have seen, Kyle Richards told her fans and followers she loves Thomas while live-tweeting during the episode as new cast member Sutton Stracke described him as “so charming and sweet.”