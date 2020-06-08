Laci Kay Somers Pulls Her Jeans Down To Expose Her Round Booty In A Red G-String

Laci Kay Somers delighted her fans on Monday afternoon when she showed some skin in a racy little ensemble for her latest Instagram post. The model flashed some skin while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Laci looked hotter than ever as she sported a tiny white crop top. The shirt clung tightly to her ample bust and exposed her toned shoulders and arms.

She also wore a pair of distressed jeans, which she pulled down around her thighs in order to showcase her round booty in a red g-string. The panties fit snugly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips. She accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses.

Laci posed with her backside towards the camera. She grabbed at her jeans with both of her hands and arched her back as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the pic, some red flowers were visible.

Laci wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Laci’s over 10.8 million followers rushed to show their support for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 42,000 times within the first 45 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 1,100 messages during that time.

“Your body is nice and your hair is really hot,” one follower wrote.

“You are so attractive,” another declared.

“Gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“I love you,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model has become known for showing off her enviable curves in sexy ensembles for her online posts. She’s often seen sporting tiny bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tiny tops.

