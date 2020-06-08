Laci Kay Somers Pulls Her Jeans Down To Expose Her Round Booty In A Red G-String

Laci Kay Somers delighted her fans on Monday afternoon when she flaunted her figure in a racy ensemble for her latest Instagram post. The model showed some skin while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Laci sported a tiny white crop top. The shirt clung tightly to her ample bust and exposed her toned shoulders and arms.

The model also wore a pair of distressed jeans, which she pulled down around her thighs in order to showcase her round booty in a red G-string. The panties fit snugly around her slim waist and rested high on her curvy hips. She accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses.

Laci posed with her backside towards the camera. She grabbed at her jeans with both of her hands and arched her back as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. Some red flowers were visible in the background.

Laci wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled her long locks in straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Laci also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eyeshadow and sculpted brows. She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and lower eyes. She seemed to complete the application with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Laci’s over 10.8 million followers rushed to show their support for the update. Fans clicked the “like” button more than 42,000 times within the first 45 minutes after she posted it on her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 1,100 messages during that time.

“Your body is nice and your hair is really hot,” one follower wrote.

“You are so attractive,” another person stated.

“Gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“I love you,” a fourth social media user declared.

Laci has become known for showing off her enviable curves in sexy ensembles for her online posts. She’s often seen sporting bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tiny tops. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a bright yellow bikini with clear straps. The post has reeled in more than 221,000 likes and over 4,600 comments to date.