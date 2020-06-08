‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Claps Back At Racism Allegations Made By Faith Stowers

Faith Stowers claims Brittany Cartwright mistreated her by making a racially charged dig.

Brittany Cartwright is responding to recent allegations made by her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers.

In a recent interview, Faith talked about being the only black cast member on the Bravo series. She suggested that Brittany made a racially-charged dig at her appearance during her time on the show. Now, Brittany is clapping back. She told a fan on her Instagram page that she had nothing to do with Faith feeling discriminated against on the show.

According to a screenshot shared by Reality Blurb on June 8, Brittany believes Faith is well aware that she does not have a “racist bone in [her] body.” She then turned the tables by reminding the curious fan that it was Faith who slept with Jax during filming on Vanderpump Rules years ago and suggested Faith really hurt her and never said she was sorry.

“I haven’t spoken to her since the night I found out and I did not say anything about nappy hair. I yelled at her and did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did,” Brittany explained.

Brittany went on to tell the fan in her lengthy statement that she found it to be a shame that she was getting dragged into the racism scandal of the show after she finally pulled it together and moved on from the shocking affair Faith had with Jax years ago.

“It’s a shame I’m getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life,” Brittany also said. “I will continue to support this movement and I won’t let this drag me down. Have a great day,” she concluded.

Brittany has been outspoken in recent days about the Black Lives Matter movement and continues to encourage her fans and followers to support the needed change in communities.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Faith came forward with racism allegations against the Vanderpump Rules cast, and the show itself, last week during an Instagram live session with Floribama Shore cast member Candace Renee Rice. At the time, Faith admitted that it was difficult being the only black person on the show before taking aim at Brittany for allegedly slamming her hair as “nappy.”

Faith also took aim at Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who called the cops on her after suspecting she was drugging men and stealing their credit cards.