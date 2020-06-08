Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless In Bedazzled Fishnet Tights For Sexy Instagram Share

Abigail Ratchford showed off her stunning curves in a new post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she wore only a pair of fishnet tights, heels, and gloves as she posed on a rug. Her barely-there ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Abigail posing on her knees on a red rug. In the background, a gray chair could be seen, as well as a white countertop. A floor-to-ceiling window with no curtains was also visible, so natural light poured into the room behind Abigail. The light caused shadows to fall over her body, darkening her tan.

Abigail faced away from the camera and crossed her arms over her bare chest to keep the photo Instagram-friendly. However, her busty chest was still mostly exposed, as her breasts spilled out beneath her hands. Of course, her toned back and flat tummy were also on show.

Abigail opted to skip any underwear beneath a pair of black fishnet tights with silver jewels scattered throughout. The tights were completely see-through, so Abigail’s pert derriere and long, shapely legs were on full display. In addition, the waistband came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure closely.

Abigail finished off the outfit with a pair of tall black heels. Gold straps wrapped around her ankles. In addition, she sported black elbow-length gloves. As for her makeup look, the model did appear to be sporting bronzer, highlighter, thick lashes, and a nude lipstick. Abigail wore her jet black hair down in stunning curls.

Abigail posed with one knee bent behind her and the other forward as she arched her back in a way that further emphasized her figure. She hugged herself closely and peered over her shoulder with parted lips at the ground.

The post garnered more than 91,000 likes and nearly 1,200 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Abigail’s fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning appearance in the comments section.

“What a goddess,” one fan said.

“Wonderful! You are beautiful,” another user added.

“I have not words for explain your beauty,” a third fan wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“Your beauty never ceases to amaze me,” a fourth fan wrote.

Abigail’s fans know that she can pull off any look. The stunner shared a post last week in which she rocked a yellow polka dot bikini, which her followers loved.