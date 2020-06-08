Anna Nystrom Shows Off Cleavage And Killer Curves In Eye-Catching Bathing Suit

Internet starlet Anna Nystrom stunned plenty of fans around the world after she posted a revealing snapshot of herself on social media on Monday, June 8. The blond bombshell took to Instagram to share the photograph with her 8.6 million followers, and it quickly became a smash.

The 27-year-old Swedish model — who is mostly known for being a YouTuber — was photographed outdoors in front of a large wall while she soaked up the sun’s rays. She took center stage in the snapshot as she posed directly in front of the camera while propping her hips out. She also emitted a careless vibe as she threw her head back and kept her eyes closed.

Her long, highlighted blond locks did not appear to be styled as the wind blew threw them in the snapshot.

Though she didn’t stare at the camera head on, she still appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the photo, a move that elevated her natural features a bit. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, bronzer, and a nude lipstick.

It was Anna’s killer curves that stood out, though, as she flaunted them with a flattering bathing suit.

The one-piece, which was white with a black marble print, did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged the model’s curvaceous figure. It particularly displayed a great deal of her cleavage, as its plunging neckline highlighted her voluptuous assets. Furthermore, the garment was also designed with a number of cut-outs on its sides that drew attention to her slim core, hips, and pert derriere.

Anna finished the look off with a simple pair of black sunglasses, which she held in her left hand.

The model did not reveal where she was photographed in the post, leaving her location a mystery to fans. Meanwhile, in the caption, she simply shared a heart emoji.

The sizzling image was received with instantaneous approval and support from thousands of her fans, amassing more than 55,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. An additional 700 followers also headed down to the comments section to overload the model with compliments on her figure, beauty, and swimsuit.

“Very hot picture,” one social media user commented.

“I love this,” added a second fan.

“Wow, masterpiece of feminine beauty,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Fantastic Anna,” a fourth individual proclaimed in Swedish.

Anna has shared a number of gorgeous snapshots of herself on social media as of late. Just a few days ago, on June 6, she stunned fans once more with an image of herself in a sophisticated trench coat, per The Inquisitr.