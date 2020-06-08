Nick Cordero Is ‘Growing Strength,’ Wife Amanda Kloots Shares ‘One Really Good Sign’

Nick Cordero is making some forward progress in his battle against the novel coronavirus, his wife Amanda Kloots shared on Sunday. It’s been a long and difficult battle for the singer and Broadway actor over the past couple of months and he remains in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. In her latest Instagram stories, Amanda shared some positive updates.

About a week ago, Amanda shared that Nick’s medical team had essentially tried everything they could to help him. It then became something of a waiting game to see if Nick could beat the lingering COVID-19 complications.

She acknowledged that — more than once during this journey — she’d been told to say goodbye to her husband. However, she has refused to give up and her latest updates have shown some renewed cause for hope.

Over the past few days, Amanda shared that she was researching some additional things and noted that the doctors were pursuing some new treatments. In her Sunday Instagram stories, she revealed some of those things might be making a positive impact.

She said he’d had a quiet, restful weekend in the ICU. As she pointed out, “uneventful” in the ICU tends to be a good thing. Amanda noted that her husband had been recovering a little more with each passing day.

She explained there have not been many changes in Nick’s condition lately. However, at this stage, she added that few changes should be interpreted as essentially good news.

As her updates continued, Amanda did share what she deemed as one “really good sign.”

Previously, Nick’s white blood cell count had climbed as high as 65,000. She said that for a frame of reference, a healthy person’s count is ordinarily in the range of 15,000 to 20,000, or even lower. Over the weekend, his count came in at 30,000, which was a massive improvement compared to where it was for a while.

As Amanda said, this new white blood cell number is a great sign that things are moving in the right direction. She added that she wasn’t necessarily sure why, but she had a great feeling about this week.

Amanda still sits outside the hospital at some point every day to be as close to Nick as she can. Because of the ongoing coronavirus precautions, she can’t visit him in the ICU.

Nick’s battle against COVID-19 began in late March and he’s pushed through a number of major complications since being admitted. It sounds as if he still isn’t necessarily out of the woods yet, but Amanda’s Sunday updates are some of the best she’s shared and it sounds as if this weekend has provided her with a renewed sense of hope.