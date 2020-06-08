Liz Katz Sports Plunging Top & Straw Cowboy Hat While Posing In A Car

On Monday, June 8, American cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded a tantalizing Instagram photo for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap showed the pregnant 31-year-old posing in a car. She wore a plunging red-and-gray striped top with front tie detailing. Her ample cleavage was evident from underneath the low-cut garment, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a black straw cowboy hat and a matching choker necklace.

Liz sat with her shoulders back as she held on to the brim of her hat. She looked directly into the camera and smiled sweetly. It appears that the Instagram star had taken the picture herself.

For the photo, Liz styled her luscious locks in loose waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have included shimmering eyeshadow and a light coat of mascara. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, Liz stated that she was “ready for summer.” She also appeared to be making reference to the coronavirus pandemic by noting that it has “been rough these past few months.”

The photo seems to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 26,000 likes. Quite a few of the cosplayer’s admirers also took to the comments section to compliment her and share their own sentiments regarding the summer.

“Looking fabulous, definitely look ready for the summer! Beautiful outfit and loving the hat!” wrote a fan.

“[V]ery beautiful and yeah summer is great,” added a different person.

“Looking incredible!! Same here, so ready for summer!!” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire and heart-eyes emoji to the comment.

“Summer should be a good time hopefully I hope all is well with you [L]iz and your family,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

As fans are aware, Liz is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading pictures in which she wore a bikini top and high-waisted leggings. That post has been liked over 68,000 times since it was shared on the platform.