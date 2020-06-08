Danielley Ayala Shows Off Her Curvaceous Body In A Royal Blue Bathing Suit

Danielley Ayala took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share yet another racy snap with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curves as she complained about Mondays.

In the sexy pic, Danielley looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a one-piece royal blue bathing suit. The swimwear featured thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

The garment fit snugly around her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also on display in the photo.

Danielley posed with her hip pushed to the side. She had her back arched and one hand resting on her thigh as the other held her phone up to snap the selfie. She looked down at her phone with a sassy expression on her face. In the background of the pic, a beige wall and some framed art could be seen.

Danielley’s brown hair was parted to the side. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed her shoulder.

She also rocked a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheekbones, and seemed to sport nude lipstick to complete her cosmetics application.

Danielley’s 3.8 million followers went wild for the stunning pic. Fans clicked the like button more than 63,000 times within an hour, and her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 600 messages in the same time span.

“So hot babe,” one follower wrote.

“I loveeeee that blue on yew,” another stated.

“The most perfect woman ever,” a third social media user gushed.

“Fantastic and sexy,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock body-baring outfits in her online posts. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Danielley most recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted to go braless beneath a wet T-shirt while cooling off in a swimming pool. To date, that snap has raked in more than 339,000 likes and 3,500-plus comments, proving to be extremely popular with her online audience.