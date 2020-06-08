Joe Exotic Says He Doesn’t Even Know If He’s ‘Married Anymore,’ Accuses Husband Dillon Passage Of Ghosting Him

The 'Tiger King' star begged fans to stop torturing him with pictures of Dillon out partying with his new friends.

Tiger King star Joe Exotic said he feels like he’s been “dumped” by his husband Dillon Passage.

In a letter to fans obtained by TMZ, the 57-year-old star of the blockbuster Netflix documentary revealed that he has not heard from his husband of two years in ages and that he’s tired of people sending him pictures of Dillon having fun and partying while he serves time in a Texas prison.

In the handwritten letter addressed to his “supporters, fans, and loved ones, ” Joe revealed that he hasn’t received any letters from Dillon as he spends time in isolation at the Texas jail due to coronavirus concerns.

“I don’t even know if I’m married anymore,” the Tiger King star wrote. “Seems everyone is so busy making money and being famous I don’t get even a letter from Dillon. Everyone sends pictures of him having fun and all but as a person screaming for help, I am asking you to stop. Please stop sending me pictures of him having a party while I live this hell.”

Joe added that if Dillon has moved on he should just tell him.

“Sad to be dumped like a dog in a shelter but that’s how it feels,” Joe added, “My own husband can’t take 10 [minutes] and write.”

The former zookeeper then told fans that since he can’t seem to get a response from Dillon, he would like someone to please play the Michael Jackson song “Will You Be There” for him and ask him the question “will he or not?”

“My heart needs to know,” Joe wrote.

As recently as April, Dillon was seemingly running Joe’s social media accounts and providing fans with updates on him.

In comments on the most recent post on Joe’s Instagram, it was revealed that because the Tiger King star is in solitary confinement he doesn’t know about everything that is going on right now in the outside world.

“We will update folks about the letters in just a bit,” came a comment from the official Joe Exotic page after someone asked Dillon to record one of his phone conversations with his husband and share it with fans.

Dillon recently made his first trip to L.A. where he partied with Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey and other reality stars. In April, the 22-year-old told People he planned to stand by his husband and didn’t have “any intention” of finding another partner while Joe is in jail serving a 22-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot and wildlife violations.