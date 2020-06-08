Rosanna Arkle Wears Nothing But A Skirt In Flirty Snap

Rosanna Arkle knows how to get the attention of her 5.3 million Instagram followers. Most of the time, the model does it by posting flirty snaps that show her flashing lots of bare skin. That was the case in her latest share, which featured her posing topless while posing in a field of golden, tall grass.

Rosanna did not indicate where she was for the photoshoot, but it appeared to a nice day. Sunlight glistened on her hair and skin as she modeled for the camera. Her tresses seemed to match the color of grass, an aspect that gave the picture a dreamy vibe.

The Australian model looked super sexy, as she wore nothing but a slate grey skirt with white polka dots on it. The photo captured her from the side as she bent at the waist with her hands on her knees. Her upper arms covered part of her breasts, but even so, the pose left a good deal of side boob and underboob exposed.

Rosanna’s skirt was flipped up over her booty, but her rear end was cropped out of the photo. That being said, the snap teased a peek at the backs of her bare thighs. Rosanna gave the camera a sultry look as her long hair fell in waves over her shoulder. A written tattoo along her side drew the eye to her slender waist and shapely back.

Rosanna looked to be wearing a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, and thick lashes. Her cheeks also appeared to be contoured with a touch of golden highlights on her high cheekbones. She also wore a rose shade on her lips.

In the caption, Rosanna joked about snakes. She mentioned the photographer and also plugged her upcoming weekly series.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section was filled with flame and heart emoji.

Some of her fans stopped and took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“I’m in awe of your beauty No words to describe your hotness,” one admirer wrote.

“Beautiful face beautiful eye beautiful tattoo beautiful girl beautiful life,” quipped a second Instagram fan.

“Beautiful picture. Stunning and extremely lovely,” commented a third follower.

“Your exquisite beauty is mesmerizing as always,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Rosanna seems to enjoy giving her admirers plenty of content to get excited about. She recently showed off her figure in a snap that saw her posing in a cutoff top with a pair of bikini bottoms.