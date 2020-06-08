Laura Amy Rocks The Tiniest Bikini In Racy Instagram Photo

Laura Amy put her dangerous curves and ample assets on display in her latest Instagram upload. The photo posted on June 7 featured the Australian model dressed in a teeny tiny two-piece swimsuit that showed some serious skin.

Laura presumably used the self-timer feature on her phone. In the racy snap, she was seen posing seductively inside her Sydney apartment. She sat on the wooden floor with her legs spread. She leaned forward, angling her upper body slightly to the side. She placed her right hand on the back of her neck as she tilted her face sideways. She gazed into the camera and did a pout. The daylight that filled the room illuminated her tanned complexion.

Laura rocked a tan bikini from Fashion Nova. The top featured itty bitty padded triangle-style cups that barely covered her enormous chest. The plunging neckline exposed a nice view of her décolletage, as the garment had a snug fit that made her cleavage look striking. The strings that provided support were tied over her neck, and another pair tied around her back.

She wore a pair of minuscule bottoms that were just as revealing. From what was visible, the garment had a minuscule fabric with a ruched design that covered her privates. The low-cut waistline allowed her to show a lot of skin across her midsection. A lot of her online admirers went crazy over her flat stomach, expressing their thoughts in the comments. The tiny waistband clung to her slender frame, accentuating her hips.

Laura accessorized with a gold necklace with a small “L” pendant, hoop earrings, a bangle, and a ring. She wore her black hair in a center part and styled in a low bun. The pair of sunglasses she sported on top of her head looked like a hair accessory. As usual, she enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include a high-coverage foundation, filled-in eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and several coats of black mascara. She seemed to have added a hint of blush, bronzer, and nude lipstick with a clear lip gloss on top.

She wrote a simple caption about her risqué outfit. Like many of her published posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. As of this writing, the snapshot received more than 16,300 likes and over 300 comments. Some followers dropped gushing messages, while some fans opted to express their feelings for the model with a string of emoji.

“I love everything in this picture,” a fan commented.

“You are way sexier as a brunette,” another admirer gushed.

“You got my vote. This is a beautiful pic,” a third follower wrote.