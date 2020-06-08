Gabrielle Caunesil Shows Off Flawless Figure In Revealing Yellow Swimsuit

Internet sensation Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli captured hearts on social media after she shared a new snapshot of her bikini-clad self on Monday, June 8. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 1 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 27-year-old fashion model was photographed outdoors while posing in a wheat field as the blue sky filled the background behind her. Gabrielle took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. She further exuded model-esque vibes while she pouted and stared down the lens with a strong gaze.

Her long brunette hair was parted in the middle and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down to the middle of her back.

Gabrielle also looked to be wearing a bit of makeup that not only emphasized her natural beauty but added a bit of glamour to her look. The application appeared to include a light blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, a nude lipstick, bronzer, and mascara.

Still, it was her enviable and flawless figure that demanded the most attention, as she flaunted her physique in a revealing yellow swimsuit.

The two-piece consisted of a bra that featured short sleeves and a large buckle in the front of its body. The garment tightly hugged Gabrielle’s assets while its plunging neckline exposed a great deal of cleavage.

The model paired the bathing suit top with matching bikini bottoms that also displayed her figure, highlighting her curvaceous hips while drawing attention to her slim core.

Gabrielle finished off the beachside look with a straw bag in which she carried a scarf and a large sunflower.

She did not indicate where the scenic spot was located, but called it her “paradise” in the post’s caption, following the sentiment with a green heart emoji. She also revealed in the post that the bathing suit was part of La Semaine Paris’ newest collection.

The eye-catching update was received with a great deal of enthusiasm from Gabrielle’s fans, garnering more than 28,000 likes in the first three hours. An additional 200 followers also headed to the comments section to praise the model on her body, beauty, and bathing suit.

“Prettiest lady ever,” one user wrote.

“Fabulous look,” a second fan added.

“Gorgeous,” a third admirer asserted in Spanish.

“So so beautiful,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Gabrielle has taken to Instagram to share a number of eye-catching posts of herself. However, she is not the only French beauty to show her killer figure this past week. Just earlier today, Pauline Tantot stunned fans in a barely-there thong that showcased her pert derriere, per The Inquisitr.