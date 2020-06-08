Ana Cheri Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Nude Lingerie

On Monday, June 8, American model Ana Cheri shared a suggestive snap with her 12.6 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, the former Playboy Playmate posed outside in front of a white fence and what appears to be a bougainvillea tree. She stood with her shoulders back and her legs apart. Ana placed one of her hands on her chest and the other on the side of her face as she gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

The 34-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a nude lingerie set that featured a sheer, plunging bralette and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. The revealing ensemble, which was from the clothing brand Gooseberry Intimates, showcased her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. The model accessorized the sexy look with a delicate gold necklace and her sparkling engagement ring.

For the photo, Ana styled her luscious locks in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application appeared to have included sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to subscribe to her OnlyFans account. She also provided additional advertisement for Gooseberry Intimates by tagging the company.

The provocative photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes. Quite a few of Ana’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Absolutely stunning. The color [looks] awesome on you too,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Wow so gorgeous hope you have a great day,” added a different devotee.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” said another follower.

“Wow simply stunning amazing figure,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore an orange bikini. That post has been liked over 140,000 times since it was shared.