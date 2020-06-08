Rachel Ward Opts To Go Braless While Wearing A Snug Tank Top & Sheer White Stockings

Rachel Ward gave her 600,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this morning when she shared a new set of snaps that added some serious heat to her page.

The upload, which can be seen on Rachel’s Instagram page, included a total of three photos that captured the model posing against a blank white wall. She swayed her hips from side to side as she worked the camera to highlight her curvaceous physique, and only once met its lens with her intense and alluring stare. In her hands, Rachel held a bouquet of gorgeous white lilies, which she advised her fans to “wake up and smell” in the caption of the upload.

Rachel was a total vision in the trio of snaps as she rocked an all-white ensemble that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal physique. Her ensemble included a sleeveless white tank top from The Atelier that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had the Chanel logo printed in black underneath its round neckline and cut off in the middle of her torso to flash a glimpse of her flat midsection and abs. The model also appeared to be going braless underneath the snug top, giving her look even more of a seductive vibe.

Rachel went even scantier on her lower half. She ditched her pants completely, instead opting for a pair of sheer white Gucci tights that hugged her sculpted thighs and killer curves in all the right ways. Underneath, she sported high-cut white bikini bottoms from Oh Polly that covered up just enough to not violate Instagram’s no-nudity policy. The swimwear also featured a thin string waistband that sat at a curved angle along her hips, drawing further attention to her taut tummy and hourglass silhouette.

To complete the racy look, the model added a chunky gold chain bracelet and hoop earrings and adorned several of her perfectly manicured fingers with dainty rings. She wore her blond tresses in a half-up, half-down style with voluminous curls that cascaded over her shoulders and added a touch of makeup to make her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the triple-pic update proved to be a huge hit with many of the social media star’s adoring fans. The post has racked up over 12,000 likes as well as dozens of comments and compliments after just four hours of going live to Rachel’s feed.

“Wow hun! Love this style on you,” one person wrote.

“You are so incredibly beautiful and gorgeous,” gushed another fan.

“Omg how can you be so perfect every day. Just stunning!!” a third follower remarked.

“I didn’t think you could get any more sensational but here we are,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Rachel seems to impress her thousands of followers no matter what she is wearing. In another recent upload, the model showcased her curvaceous figure and lean legs in a gorgeous blue patterned dress. Fans wild for that look as well, awarding the post over 13,000 likes and 328 comments to date.