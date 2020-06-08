Gwen Singer Shows Some Skin In An Ultra-Tight Plunging Latex Dress & Nude Heels

Gwen Singer left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram post on Monday morning. In it the stunning model flashed some skin while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Gwen looked hotter than ever in a wine-colored latex dress. The ultra-tight garment boasted a plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage and showed off her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The gown fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of nude heels that strapped around her ankle, a long chain around her neck and dangling earrings.

Gwen sat on a set of steps for the pic, with one foot placed on a step and the other raised up. She rested her elbow behind her for balance as her other hand grabbed at her hair. She wore a steamy expression on her face and looked away from the lens. In the caption of the photo, she revealed that the dress was much more uncomfortable than it looked.

Gwen wore her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head, styling her long locks in straight strands that fell over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She seemed to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with dark lipstick.

Gwen’s over 1.1 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the snap. The photo earned more than 3,000 likes within the first 20 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages.

“You definitely look incredibly gorgeous!” one follower said.

“A whole poem of a beautiful women,” remarked another.

“However it does accentuate your absolutely incredible body,” a third comment read.

“You take my breath away,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to rocking racy outfits. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, tight dresses, and sexy lingerie in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently delighted her followers when she posed in a white bikini top and a pair of skimpy denim shorts. To date, that pic has collected over 24,000 likes and more than 460 comments.