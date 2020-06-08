Sarah Houchens Sizzles In A Racy Red Bikini: ‘You Don’t Grow When You’re Comfortable’

Sarah Houchens returned to Instagram on Monday morning with a stunning new snap. The model slayed in a skimpy ensemble while revealing that people don’t grow if they’re too comfortable.

In the sexy pic, Sarah looked drop-dead gorgeous as she rocked a bold red bikini. The skimpy top wrapped tightly around her chest while exposing her cleavage, toned arms, and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. The garment also gave fans a peek at her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were spotlighted in the ensemble as well.

Sarah posed on top of a bed made up with a white blanket. She sat on her knees with her legs apart and her hands at her sides for the snap. She arched her back slightly and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

Sarah wore her long blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also sported a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with soft pink gloss on her full lips.

Sarah’s 906,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 2,700 times within the first 25 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 70 remarks about the pic.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Feel comfortable seeing you,” declared another.

“Well you’re growing on me I’ll tell you that much,” a third social media user wrote.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online photos. She’s been known to sport racy bathing suits, skimpy tops, and tight workout gear on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a colorful tie-dye crop top and a pair of skimpy pink thong bikini bottoms while soaking up some sun on a boat. That snap has raked in more than 26,000 likes and over 470 comments to date.