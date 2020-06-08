YouTube Star Saffron Barker Poses In Matching Tie-Dye Bodysuit & Sweatpants From Her Clothing Collection

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently launched her own clothing collection with In The Style and has been promoting the line by posing in pieces from the range.

The 19-year-old stunned in a light green tie-dye bodysuit with thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage and the side of her body. She paired the ensemble with matching joggers and long white Nike socks with their signature tick logo printed in black. Barker accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a gold heart pendant, a couple of bracelets, and what looked to be a gold watch. The blond beauty sported her long wavy hair down and rocked short nails with a coat of black polish. For her makeup application, Baker appeared to have applied lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and contour.

For her most recent post, she was photographed indoors at the bottom of a staircase. Barker placed both hands in her pocket and looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile. She pushed her hair over to one side and showed off the small tattoo inked on her arm.

Barker didn’t add a geotag to her upload. However, as seen in her recent YouTube videos, she has been quarantining and making content at home with her family during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For her caption, she expressed that she couldn’t believe the amazing response she received after her collection with In The Style went live. Barker explained that those who missed out on the line the first time around will be able to have another chance of purchasing items when they re-stock in 4-5 weeks time.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 570 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“U ARE STUNNING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Saff I love this collection. Also, you are so gorgeous and the best idol ever @saffronbarker,” another devotee shared.

“UR JUST ANOTHER LEVEL OF STUNNING,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m wearing the mint green cropped hoodie and joggers right now, I’m in love with them,” a fourth admirer commented.

Barker is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a cut-out yellow swimsuit and effortlessly stunned fans. She tied her hair up in a messy bun and accessorized with rings, bracelets, earrings, a necklace, and aviator sunglasses.