Marli Alexa Slays In A Stunning Pink String Bikini & White Sneakers: ‘Feeling Blonde Again’

Marli Alexa took to her Instagram account on Sunday night to share yet another racy pic with her loyal fans. The hot model flaunted her beach body while revealing that she was feeling like a blonde again.

In the sexy snap, Marli looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a baby-pink string bikini. The tiny top featured thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders and was cut low to show off her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and hugged her petite waist. Her flat tummy, rock-hard abs, and killer legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with white Nike sneakers on her feet.

Marli sat in front of large glass doors. She had one knee pulled in close to her body and rested both of her hands on her leg, showing the camera a slight smirk. In the background, the reflection of a blue sky, white fluffy clouds, and palm trees could be seen.

Marli wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She pulled back the top of her mane behind her head and styled the rest of her golden locks in flirty waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also sported a full face of makeup. The bombshell look seemed to consist of dramatic black eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her sun-kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink lipstick.

Marli’s 522,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 24,000 time within the first 12 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also rushed to the comments section to leave over 470 messages during that time.

The model appears to have no qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in racy outfits for her online posts. She’s often seen posing in skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marlia most recently delighted her followers when she rocked a tight orange crop top and a pair of tight jeans. To date, that pic has garnered more than 22,000 likes and over 430 comments.