Katelyn Runck Bares Cleavage In Bright Yellow Crop Top & Matching Pants On Instagram

Katelyn Runck added a pop of color to her Instagram account on Monday. The model shared a series of photos and a video in which she sported a bright yellow crop top with no bra and a pair of matching pants as she posed in her living room. Katelyn’s look did nothing but favors for her cleavage and curvy figure.

The post showed the fitness model posing in front of a white countertop and a large wall-mounted television. In the background, a dark gray couch could be seen, as well as a coffee table. Light appeared to be shining into the room from somewhere off-camera, as the rays washed over Katelyn and highlighted her toned body. Her tan skin looked even darker in her bright ensemble.

Her look included a cropped tank top with a brown button down the front and a yellow tie at the bottom. The top featured a low-cut neckline that did little to contain the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The loose-fitting straps on her shoulders also showed off a bit of sideboob.

The tie hit just above her belly button, so her flat, toned tummy was exposed. Katelyn paired the top with high-waisted, matching trousers. The waistband of the loose pants came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Pleats down the sides elongated the model’s toned legs.

Katelyn finished off the outfit with a pair of black and tan espadrille wedges. She also sported a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and a nude lip gloss. Her long black hair was styled down in luscious waves.

In the first image, Katelyn leaned against the counter and stuck her thumbs in her pockets as she smiled brightly for the camera. The second image showed her with one hip pulled back in a way that emphasized her figure. One of her top’s straps slid down her shoulder, so the fabric stretched open and exposed more cleavage.

She also included a video in which she walked towards the camera and played with her hair, striking a few different poses.

The post garnered more than 9,600 likes and nearly 500 comments in an hour, as fans showered her with praise in the comments section.

“She is sublime and so sexy in that outfit,” one fan wrote.

“Wow i love yellow on you!!!” another user added with yellow hearts.

Katelyn always seems to know how to send her fans into a frenzy. Over the weekend, the stunner posed in a crushed velvet lingerie set, which her followers loved.