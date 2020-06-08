Brit Manuela Shows Off Her Phenomenal Figure In A Form-Fitting Pink Unitard

Brit Manuela took to her Instagram account this morning to treat her 930,000 followers to a stunning new photo that showcased her phenomenal figure.

In the image, the model and fitness trainer showcased the results of her dedicated fitness regiment in a form-fitting unitard that hugged her sculpted curves in all of the right ways. The one-piece was from the U.K.-based brand Bo + Tee, and was made of a marled pink material that popped against Brit’s gorgeous, allover tan. It had thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and a deep scoop neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage from underneath her long brunette hair, which was gathered to one side of her shoulder and spilled in front of her chest.

The number proceeded to cinch in at Brit’s trim waist to draw attention to her flat midsection, and clung tightly to her hips and round booty. Also of note was its daringly short length — the piece hit just to her upper thighs, allowing her to show off muscular thighs.

Brit ventured outside to snap the photo in her sexy athleticwear. She balanced on one leg while leaning up against a gray-and-white shed and bent her other leg behind her, teasing a peek at the white sneakers she wore that gave her look even more of a sporty vibe. The model also added a set of hoop earrings and a thin chain necklace for a bit of bling.

Brit also opted for a simple makeup look that highlighted her striking features without taking away from her natural beauty. The application seemed to include a peach lip gloss and a light dusting of red blush, ad well as a thick coat of mascara that to make her piercing green eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the latest addition to the brunette bombshell’s Instagram page with love. It has amassed nearly 17,000 likes within its first two hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Gorgeous as always,” one person wrote.

“This is beyond amazing,” remarked another follower.

“You look sooo good,” a third admirer commented.

“Beautiful goddess, we love you,” added a fourth fan.

Brit often treats her audience to a look at her impressive physique. Recently, the model showed off her figure in a short video clip that saw her rocking a mismatched bikini during a rooftop workout. That post was another major hit, earning over 285,000 views, 36,000-plus likes, and 937 comments to date.