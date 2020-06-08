Nadine Kerastas Poses Seductively In A Tiny Light Pink Satin Lingerie Set On Instagram

Nadine Kerastas went very scantily clad for her most recent Instagram upload on Monday morning. The stunning model posed seductively, showing lots of skin in the post.

In the sexy snap, Nadine looked smoking hot as she rocked a barely-there light pink satin lingerie set. The tiny bra featured thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders and included daring cutouts that flashed her ample cleavage and underboob.

The matching panties clung tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized with a pair of earrings, an ankle bracelet, and a bellybutton ring

For the shot, Nadine sat on a table with her legs apart, one leg dangling over the side as she rested her arm on the other. She placed one hand behind her for balance as she arched her back with a sultry expression on her face.

Nadine wore her dark pair parted in the center. She styled the long brunette strands in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Nadine’s over 1.9 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap. The post garnered more than 5,500 likes within the first 20 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 240 messages.

“Your body is phenomenal,” one follower wrote.

“There aren’t enough emojis in the world to describe how beautiful and inspiring you are!” another stated.

“You are one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen!!” a third social media user gushed.

“Diva,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves online. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and racy lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nadine recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a skimpy red string bikini. To date, that post has racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 770 comments.