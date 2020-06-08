Allie Auton Stuns In A White Mini Dress In New Instagram Snap

Allie Auton made her 579,000 Instagram followers happy with her latest post. The Australian model published a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a skimpy white mini dress that showcased her amazing assets and killer figure.

In the brand-new photo, Allie stood against a white wall and posed for the camera. She allowed herself to be photographed in the middle of the frame. While her entire legs were not shown in the shot, it seemed like she positioned her left foot forward. She raised her right hand to her head, letting her fingers touch her hair, as she faced the photographer and gave closed-lip smile.

Allie rocked an extremely short dress, seemingly made of soft, cotton fabric. It had a ruched design along the chest area and featured a low-cut neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. She presumably didn’t wear a bra underneath her outfit — making her nipples somewhat visible. The sleeveless style helped accentuated her shoulders. The garment also boasted a slightly loose fit and the lower hem hit across her upper thighs.

She sported an oversized plaid long sleeve shirt over her dress. The piece was half-way taken off to showcase more of her sexy ensemble. She wore a small beige handbag with a silver-colored chain strap over her left shoulder.

The babe enhanced her beauty with cosmetics and tied her blond hair up in a high bun. The makeup application appeared to consist of a high-coverage matte foundation, freshly-groomed eyebrows, nude-toned eyeshadow, and eyeliner. She also seemed to have applied bronzer, glowing highlighter, and pink lipstick. She accessorized with a pair of thick hoop earrings and a minimalistic ring.

Allie revealed the brand of her ensemble by tagging White Fox Boutique in both the post and the picture. She also shared that the snapshot was taken somewhere in Brisbane.

The latest social media upload has been liked over 8,800 times and received 140-plus comments. Many of her fans and followers flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages. Other admirers complimented her beautiful tanned complexion and styled.

“ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! You have beautiful eyes and a stunning body,” one of her admirers gushed, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I am impressed with your style! I think I just found my new inspiration for all things fashion,” another fan commented.

“What a stunner! You blew me away with every picture. I also want to compliment your makeup. So flawless!” a third social media follower added.

“I love your tan. It suits you very well,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.