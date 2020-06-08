Christina Milian Sizzles In A Seriously Plunging Black Swimsuit With Open Poppers

Christina sat on the floor in a revealing one-piece.

Actress and singer Christina Milian seriously sizzled in a hot new shot posted to Instagram over the weekend. The star stunned in the jaw-dropping upload, which was shared to the official account of her jewelry line, House of Fine Gold, on Sunday, June 7. It showed the “Dip It Low” singer while she posed for the camera in the revealing one-piece with open poppers, also known as snap fasteners, to model a gold necklace from her brand.

Christina appeared to sit on a wooden floor and gave the camera a sultry look in the photo.

The Bring It On: Fight to the Finish actor and Season 17 Dancing with the Stars contestant looked every inch the superstar as she placed her arms out either side of her with her hands on her knees, proudly revealing her toned body.

Christina rocked a black swimsuit with several silver poppers all the way up either side of the plunging neckline. The 38-year-old mom of two looked years younger than her age and only appeared to fasten the first and second poppers, keeping the rest open to show off some cleavage.

The one-piece had thicker straps over both of her shoulders and was also cut pretty high at the bottom.

The “AM to PM” singer — who recently flashed back to her Bring It On days with a throwback photo posted to social media — gave fans only a peek at the bottom of the high-cut look as she flashed a little of her hips on either side.

Her long, dark hair was perfectly tousled and pushed over to the right side of her head. She seemed to keep her makeup to a minimum, as she went for a more natural look which emphasized her glowing skin.

As for her accessories, Christina proudly showed off the Rose Gold Eye Necklace from House of Fine Gold, her business venture with jeweler George Khalife.

She sat in front of a large, glass sliding door which appeared to lead out to her garden.

Plenty of fans gushed over the gorgeous photo in the comments section.

“Queen baby,” one person said.

Another called Christina “Beautiful,” with two fire emoji.

The latest look at the star’s fit and toned body came shortly after she previously wowed her 6.3 million Instagram followers earlier this year, a mere two months after she welcomed her second child into the world.

That time, the star, who’s an ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line, proudly flaunted her curves in her bright blue lace underwear for another stunning upload that flashed some skin.