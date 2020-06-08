Dana Hamm Lounges In Bed In Only A Black Bra & Pink Panties

Dana Hamm lounged around in bed this past weekend in skimpy attire just a few days after she got all glammed up in a sexy Miami Vice look. The sizzling new Instagram shot captured the model in bed in only a bra and undies.

The image was snapped from above and saw Dana looking relaxed in bed. She rested her head on a white pillow, and the rest of the linens matched. The model did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she appeared to be in the comfort of her own home. In her caption, Dana referred to herself as a “snuggle bug” and wished her followers a good morning and afternoon. She extended one hand over her head, ensuring to capture the perfect angle for the selfie. The babe rested the other by her side and flaunted her bombshell body in a mismatched set.

Dana’s lounge attire called for a tiny bra that left little to the imagination. The piece appeared to have the same cut as a sports bra with thick straps and a plunging U-neckline. The garment seemed to be a size or two too small, and the model’s busty chest came spilling out of the top and side. Also on display were the model’s lean arms. The bottom of the garment appeared to have a white band, though only a sliver of it was visible.

Only a portion of her panties was visible, but that was all Dana’s fans needed. The tiny panties stretched across her hips and offered a tease of her sides while her trim tummy was well on display. Only a portion of the front was able to be seen due to the angle in which she was posed.

Dana styled her ombre-dyed locks with a middle part, and hair spilled messily on both of her shoulders. The model’s complexion looked flawless under the light and she appeared to be wearing a natural application of makeup that brought out all of her striking features. Dana’s look seemed to include a small amount of blush and a light pink color on her plump pout.

It hasn’t taken long for her fans to shower the steamy weekend shot with the praise that it deserves. Over 43,000 followers have double-tapped the photo while an additional 1,400 left comments for the famous influencer.

“You are absolutely stunning,” one follower commented with a single flame emoji.

“If I’m so blessed to make it to Heaven, I pray this is the first thing I wake up to,” another one of Dana’s fans raved.

“I’ve always love when you don’t wear makeup you can see how well you take care of yourself and always show how absolutely beautiful you are with or without,” a third chimed in.