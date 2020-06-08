Amanda Holden Radiates Happiness In Short Pink Satin Dress At Heart Radio Studios

British celebrity Amanda Holden was photographed in an eye-catching number today. The TV personality currently hosts Heart Radio’s breakfast show in the United Kingdom and didn’t disappoint with her choice of fashion this morning.

The Britain’s Got Talent panelist stunned in a light-pink satin dress with red spots all over. The garment fell well above her knees and displayed her incredible legs. To complete the outfit, Holden wore nude-colored heels that showed off her toes. She wrapped a handbag with designer Louis Vuitton’s initials embroidered on the front around her body. Holden accessorized herself with round sunglasses and kept her nails short with a coat of polish. She sported her wavy shoulder-length hair down and looked to have applied lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Holden was snapped by paparazzi leaving her work location in London. The 49-year-old radiated happiness and continued to flash a smile after exiting the building. She seemingly had wind her hair and looked effortlessly chic in her outfit.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Holden walked out of the building alone, as the United Kingdom is currently on lockdown.

On Instagram, she shared an image of herself indoors where she posed in the same ensemble without her sunglasses on. Holden was captured in a hallway with one hand on her hip as she looked down to the ground and subtly smiled.

In the tags, she credited designer House Of Harriet for the dress and Pink Fishes for her eyelashes. Holden also tagged her stylist Karl Willett and assistant Adele Pentland, who helped her achieve this glam look.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 25,300 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“YOU ARE SO GORGEOUS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg!!! you are incredible,” another devotee shared.

“This lady is dynamite! Always looks so good,” remarked a third fan.

“You look amazing. I hope you have a wonderful day,” a fourth admirer commented.

Holden is no stranger to nailing it when it comes to fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a floral print blouse that displayed a hint of her decolletage. Holden wrapped herself up in a light blue blazer paired with matching pants of the same color. She completed the outfit with white sneakers and accessorized with a necklace, cat-eye sunglasses, and a blue designer bag. Holden styled her shoulder-length wavy hair down and looked to have applied a coat of lipstick.