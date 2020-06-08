Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Stunning In New Family Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were stunning in a new family photo shared with Instagram. Chrissy posted the snapshot for her 30.1 million followers who enjoyed the way the clan of four turned an afternoon tea party between two little girls into a celebration of family love they all could enjoy.

In the frame-worthy image, Chrissy and John were dressed to the nines. The former Sports Illustrated swimwear model wore an oversized floppy hat in a peach hue. The headgear appeared to have layers of tulle and it framed her face perfectly. Chrissy also wore an off-the-shoulder peach dress in the share. The frock appeared to have an eyelet pattern on it, giving it some texture and visual interest. Chrissy held son Miles on her lap.

The little boy was barefoot, and he wore a gray t-shirt with a pink cupcake graphic on it. He wore black pull-on pants for the fun day outside in the sun.

John looked handsome in the share. He wore a pink jacket for the tea party, along with coordinating pants. The EGOT winner also sported a white dress shirt underneath his jacket and added a matching pocket square for a nice touch. On his lap, he held the star of the day, daughter Luna, who wore a furry pink-and-gray boa over an outfit that consisted of a beautiful white dress with flowers across her chest. Luna’s hair was pulled away from her face and secured with a pink bow.

The family posed in an outdoor area of their home. Mylar balloons were seen taped to a wall behind them. It was unclear what the party accessories spelled out, however. The clan sat in chairs atop the green grass for the cute photo op.

For days, Chrissy had spoken about the tea party she’d planned for 4-year-old daughter Luna and one friend. Preparation for the event took place on June 6, when Chrissy first revealed her plans to her followers by sharing a photo of Miles underneath a pink canopy.

Fans thought the family photo was delightful. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Your daughter is your twin and your son is John’s twin. Beautiful family,” said one follower.

“So beautiful! I love the pic! Such a gorgeous family,” remarked a second fan.

“You guys are just the cutest,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Yay!!! I hope it was all you planned & more!!” said a fourth admirer of Chrissy’s.