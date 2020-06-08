Fitness Model Nienna Jade Sizzles By The Pool In A Mismatched Pink Bikini

Nienna Jade looked hotter than ever while relaxing at the pool over the weekend. The fitness model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap by the water that has her fans talking.

A geotag on the post indicated that the photo was snapped in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Nienna was captured standing just a short distance away from the refreshing water. The gorgeous blue sky peeked through the bright greenery and palm trees that surrounded the spot, giving it a tropical vibe.

Nienna posed with her hips popped slightly out to the side to emphasize her curvaceous physique. She ran her fingers through her long, brown and blond tresses while gazing intensely at something in the distance.

As for her look for the day, Nienna opted for a mismatched pink bikini that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal figure. She sizzled in a halter-style top with string straps and a plunging neckline that fell far down her chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage on display. Its ruched triangle cups covered up only part of her voluptuous assets, teasing her followers with an eyeful of sideboob as well.

On her lower half, the model chose a pair of pink bikini bottoms that were made of a shiny satin material. The number boasted a daring design with high-cut legs that showcased her sculpted thighs and curves. Its waistband was tied in dainty bows and fell dangerously low on her hips, offering her audience a full view of her taut tummy and abs.

Nienna added a pair of silver hoop earrings and a long, cross necklace to give her barely-there ensemble the perfect amount of bling. She styled her long locks in a half-up, half-down style, and wore a full face of makeup as well. The application looked to include nude lipstick, blush, dark eyeshadow, and mascara. The model also stuck a set of three shiny jewels by the corner of her eye for another hint of glitz and glam.

Many of the star’s 3 million followers seemed impressed by her poolside display. The post has racked up nearly 13,000 likes and over 275 comments during its first 20 hours on her Instagram page.

“You are beautiful like a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another user said that the model’s beauty was “beyond words.”

“You look sexier and sexier with each day,” commented a third admirer.

“You have a spectacular body,” remarked a fourth fan.

This is hardly the first time that Nienna has showcased her incredible bikini body on her Instagram page. Last week, the model shared another steamy set of photos that saw her letting it all hang out on the beach in an itty-bitty red two-piece. That post proved to be another hit, racking up more than 27,000 likes and 466 comments to date.