Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Attend L.A. Protest, Say ‘We Must Take A Stand’

The couple made signs for the protest with the help of Lopez's children.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are marching to make a change. In a post on her Instagram, Lopez shared a video of herself and Rodriguez walking among the protesters. In the video, the couple can be seen holding signs that say “Black Lives Matter” and “Let’s Get Loud for Black Lives Matter.”

According to the caption, those signs were made with help from Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme. Lopez said that Max had recently come up to her and told her that, because she has a large following, she should use it to ask her followers to support the protesters for George Floyd.

The singer wrote that she asked Max to help her make a sign. She said that they discussed the idea that if one person in this country doesn’t have justice, no one does. America was founded on the idea of freedom and justice for all, and Lopez said it was their responsibility to fight against injustice whenever they see it.

Rodriguez also posted a message on his Instagram following the protest.

“All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him,” the former baseball player wrote.

He continued, writing that he was proud to stand alongside the city of Los Angeles in a peaceful protest. He thanked the people of the city for continuing to speak up and fight for what’s right.

“America, it’s time to listen,” he concluded.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been active on social media in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, advocating for the protests. Both participated in Blackout Tuesday, and Lopez also emphasized the importance of voting as a way to make change happen on this and many other issues.

In a post on her Instagram last week, the singer shared a photo of Martin Luther King, Jr. and wrote that although America had lost its way in recent years, they could find their way back.

“We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get… we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE… we need change!!! Somethings got to change!,” the singer concluded.

Lopez and Rodriguez were two of the many celebrities who spoke out about or participated in a protest in recent days.