Heather Rae Young Sizzles In Neon Bikini & Daisy Dukes On ‘Boat Day’ With Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young appeared to have an incredible weekend with her man, Tarek El Moussa, by her side. The happy couple packed on the PDA during a fun-filled outing in California.

Young’s new upload was comprised of three new photos that were snapped on a bright and sunny day. A tag on the post indicated that Young and El Moussa were in Newport Beach, California. In the caption, the Selling Sunset star explained to fans that it’s almost been a year since she met El Moussa, noting that she falls in love with him more each day. The first shot captured the couple on the bow of the boat, sharing a smooch under the glistening sun. The next two images captured them posed on the side of the watercraft, where they were all smiles.

In one photo, Young posed in profile behind El Moussa with one hand around the Flip or Flop star and the other raised in the air. Her day on the boat called for skimpy attire, which included a vibrant green bikini top. The piece appeared to be a bandeau top that cut off under her chest and exposed a hint of midriff for her captivated audience. Young sported a cropped denim jacket over the swimsuit, which added another element of fashion.

She opted for denim on her lower half as well, with a pair of dark-washed Daisy Dukes. The waistband fit tightly around her hips while the front of the piece rode below her navel. The shorts hit high on her thigh and left her lean legs well on display. The real estate broker added a pair of white flats and a pair of chic reflective sunglasses as her boating accessories. The blond babe pulled her hair off to the side in a ponytail.

El Moussa looked casual in a pair of navy board shorts, a black graphic T-shirt, and a baseball cap to match. The reality star shielded his eyes from the sun with a pair of black sunglasses and added a couple of flip-flops to his laid-back attire.

It has not taken long for fans to show their love for the real estate couple’s photos. The post has already accrued over 22,000 likes and well over 200 comments. Most fans commented on the cute duo while a few others let Young know their weekend plans.

“Time flies when you’re happy in love! Today is a nice Sunday and relax!” one follower commented with a few black heart emoji.

“I can’t believe its been almost a year!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“You’re a perfect match. You make him so happy,” a third added with a few red hearts.