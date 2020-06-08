Hilde Osland Snaps Sultry Selfie In Barely There, Plunging White Lingerie Set

Hilde Osland turned up the heat in a stunning new post on Instagram on Monday morning. The Norwegian model shared a photo on her feed in which she posed for a mirror selfie in her bedroom while rocking a tight-fitting, white lingerie set. Hilde’s look left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Hilde standing in front of a white bed. The silver edges of what looked to be a two- or three-paneled mirror could be seen as Hilde posed in the middle. Also in the background, a few uncovered windows could be seen against the ceiling as natural light poured into the room from all sides. The light washed over Hilde and highlighted her tan body. She looked casual yet sexy in her skimpy two-piece.

Hilde’s look featured an all-white bra with “Lounge” written on a band that hugged just below her bust. The lingerie top’s plunging neckline did little to contain Hilde’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center.

Hilde’s flat, toned tummy was on show between her bra and a matching U-shaped thong that gapped slightly and remained low in the front, revealing her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up above Hilde’s hips and emphasized her curvy waist. The high cuts exposed Hilde’s long, lean legs and pert derriere as well.

Hilde accessorized her outfit with a layered silver choker necklace, a gold bangle, and a pair of hoop earrings. She also sported her signature makeup look, including what appeared to be contoured cheekbones, highlighter, black eyeliner, and a nude lipstick. The blond babe wore her locks tied up in a messy bun with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Hilde posed with one hip pushed out to the side in a way that accentuated her hourglass shape and round booty. She held her phone up to the mirror in one hand and stared sultrily at the camera as she snapped away.

The post garnered more than 57,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Hilde’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Guuurl you’re gorgeous!” one fan said.

“Absolutely heavenly,” another user added with drooling emoji.

“You are absolutely marvelous wow,” a third fan wrote.

Hilde’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post over the weekend, the model posed for a beautiful selfie that showed off her new hair extensions, which her followers loved.