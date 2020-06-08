Scott Disick Reportedly Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian As He Receives Treatment For Past Traumas

Scott Disick reportedly spent time with Kourtney Kardashian and his kids on Saturday as he continued to receive treatment for past traumas, People reported on Monday. Scott, 37, and his ex-girlfriend Kourtney, 41, took their children, sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and 7-year-old daughter Penelope to the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California for lunch on Saturday.

“Scott is still receiving treatment and working on [his] issues,” a source informed People.

The star had previously sought help in April for “past traumas,” his lawyer, Marty Singer, told People. Many had speculated that the star’s visit to the Colorado treatment facility was for alcohol or cocaine abuse, which Singer denied. The stay was short-lived as Scott checked himself out of the center less than a week later when photos of his arrival leaked online. As the information came out Monday that Scott was continuing treatment, the source also added that the star “seemed well.”

Scott’s lunch with Kourtney and his kids comes at a time when the star is reportedly being very selective about who he hangs out with.

“He has been around the kids a lot. He is only spending time with people who can support him and help him be the best possible,” the People source said.

Scott recently broke up with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 21. The pair started dating two years after his relationship with Kourtney ended. Scott and Sofia were linked in the fall of 2017.

“They’re taking a break right now, so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids,” People reported a source said in May.

As The Inquisitr reported, many had speculated that Kourtney and Scott would get back together after his split with Sofia. Rumors swirled that the Kourtney and Scott would reunite now that he was single. Some stories went so far as to state that Scott had hoped to get back together with Kourtney while he was still dating Sofia.

A Hollywood Life article discussed the relationship that Kourtney and Scott had in more detail.

“Scott will always love Kourtney, but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents and not partners,” a source told the outlet last month.

The Hollywood Life source went so far as to state that Scott will always keep the mother of his children on a “pedestal” and that he has never loved a woman the way he loved Kourtney.