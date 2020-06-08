Alexa Collins Rocks A Colorful Bikini While Enjoying A Boat Day In Miami

Alexa Collins kicked off the week with a stunning new addition to her Instagram page. The model was seen showing off her incredible bikini body while enjoying a relaxing boat ride in Miami, Florida.

The blond bombshell was dressed to impress for her day out on the water in a skimpy two-piece from Luli Fama Swimwear. The set had a bold, abstract pattern in a bright color scheme of neon pink, red, and green that alone was enough to turn a few heads. It’s revealing design, however, seemed to be enough to captivate the attention of many of her 967,000 followers.

Alexa’s sexy swimwear look included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also had triangle cups and a plunging neckline that fell low on her chest, leaving her bronzed decolletage bare and an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

The matching bottoms of the set showcased the model’s sculpted thighs and curves thanks to its high-cut and cheeky design. Meanwhile, its thin waistband was pulled high up on her hips, highlighting her flat midsection and abs.

Alexa was snapped sitting on the edge of the boat with a gorgeous view of the water, palm trees, and several towering buildings behind her. She sat with her legs spread slightly apart and cocked her head to the side while the gentle breeze whipped her platinum blond tresses through the air. Her arms were gently rested on top of her legs and held a pair of trendy round sunglasses that would eventually be put to use protecting her eyes from the sun.

The model also accessorized with a stack of dainty necklaces and a large silver watch around her left wrist. She added a touch of makeup to complete her look as well. The application seemed to include a metallic pink lip gloss, dark blush, and a thick coat of mascara over her long lashes.

Alexa’s sizzling new Instagram upload has only been live for 20 minutes, but that proved to be plenty of time for her fans to shower it with love. It has already racked up over 2,300 likes in the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Spectacular as always,” one person wrote.

“Too hot to handle,” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful and lovely my angel,” a third admirer gushed.

“I have no words to describe your beauty,” remarked a fourth follower.

Alexa is hardly shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media. She often entertains her fans by showing some skin in pieces from her endless bikini collection, as well as lingerie.

Another recent share from the star saw her going scantily clad in a strappy lace bra, panties, and matching garter belt. That post proved to be another huge hit, earning over 24,000 likes and 564 comments to date.