Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Semi-Sheer Black Top & White Underwear

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update in which she rocked a sexy outfit. The picture was taken in Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Nicole posed in front of a simple white wall. The backdrop allowed her beauty to shine in the snaps as she flaunted her curves from different angles.

The outfit Nicole wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she tagged the brand’s Instagram page in both the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Nicole opted to wear a statement top crafted from a semi-sheer black fabric. The top had a closed neckline that hid her cleavage and long sleeves, and was a cropped length.

Over top of the black mesh fabric, however, was an intricate white snake design that went all down the front of the shirt as well as down the arms. The look had plenty of eye-catching details, and it clung to Nicole’s curves. She crossed her arms in front of her stomach in the first snap, showing off every inch of the statement garment.

Nicole paired the black top with a simple pair of white underwear. The underwear had high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, elongating her legs. The front dipped low, revealing several inches of her flat stomach.

In the second snap, Nicole posed with her arms by her sides as she gazed seductively at the camera. For the third and final picture in the Instagram post, she turned her body to the side so that fans could get a glimpse of the back of her outfit. The white underwear she rocked was a thong style, and the angle put her toned rear on full display.

Nicole’s long brunette locks tumbled down her back and chest in soft waves, and her beauty look was natural, with what appeared to be a subtle smoky eye and a soft pink hue on her plump lips.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snaps, and the post racked up over 10,800 likes within three hours, as well as 193 comments.

“OMG you’re stunning,” one fan commented.

“Gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a single flame emoji.

“Wowwwww My little heart can’t bear all this beauty,” another follower wrote.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole tantalized her followers with an even more revealing ensemble. She shared two snaps in which she wore a stunning teal bikini that put her curvaceous physique on full display. Her brunette locks were pulled up in a bun and accessorized with a headband, and she posed amidst a picnic set-up on the beach in Coolangatta, Australia.