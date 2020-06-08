Madison Woolley Bares Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini In Sizzling Throwback Snap

Madison Woolley tantalized her Instagram followers on Sunday, June 7, with a saucy throwback snap of herself flaunting her perky posterior. The new upload featured the Australian model wearing a tiny thong bikini that showcased her enviable curves.

In the photo, Madison was photographed at an unknown resort in Vietnam. She stood on the ledge of an infinity pool with her left heel slightly raised. The place overlooked the ocean, as well as the coastline. She posed with her backside facing the camera, making her round derrière the main focus of the shot. She tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms, seemingly adjusting the garment. The soft, afternoon sunlight shone on her body, illuminating her bronzed skin.

Madison rocked a hot pink two-piece swimsuit from an unnamed brand. The bikini top seemed to have teeny cups that contained her ample chest. The straps clung to her shoulders and around her back.

She sported an itty bitty thong that displayed a nice view of her pert booty. A lot of her avid admirers expressed their excitement over the jaw-dropping display in the comments. The swimwear also appeared to boast high leg cuts and a low-cut waistline. The bottoms hugged her slim waist, highlighting her slender hips.

For the occasion, the 22-year-old influencer styled her highlighted blond hair in a bun. As her head faced the opposite direction, it was unknown whether she had any makeup on. She presumably ditched the necklace and the earrings, and only wore a Pandora bracelet. Longtime followers of the model know that the silver jewelry has been one of her favorites.

In the caption, Madison wrote something about being thankful and added a “travel throwback” hashtag.

As of this writing, the new post earned more than 26,900 likes and over 200 comments. Many of her social media fans flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments. A lot of them couldn’t help but gush over her physique. Some fellow models expressed their support for Madison by liking her post. Countless other admirers didn’t know how to express their feelings in words. Instead, they chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Please know that we are grateful for this image. Stay beautiful and hot!” one of her fans commented.

“Boys, we have a winner. Just look at that stunning view. I feel so blessed to have seen this,” another admirer wrote.

“Be grateful for that magnificent body too. Oh, I wouldn’t mind chilling in this pool right now,” added a third Instagram follower.

“You have an amazing body!” gushed a fourth social media user.