Donald Trump Accused Of Mocking Mitt Romney For Black Lives Matter Support: ‘Tremendous Sincerity, What A Guy’

Donald Trump is coming under fire for a tweet highlighting Mitt Romney’s participation in a Black Lives Matter march in Washington, D.C., this weekend, with the president using the opportunity to take a political shot at the Utah senator.

Romney joined a group of close to 1,000 Christians who held a march on Sunday through the streets of the nation’s capital toward the White House to support the Black Lives Matter movement and call for justice for George Floyd. Trump shared a video of Romney speaking to a reporter and expressing his support for the movement, adding what many interpreted as a dig at Romney.

“Tremendous sincerity, what a guy,” Trump tweeted. “Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would ‘tank’ so badly in Utah!”

Romney had expressed his support for the movement, saying American needs to address the issued brought to the forefront with Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“We need a voice against racism, we need many voices against racism and against brutality,” Romney said in a clip shared on Twitter. “And we need to stand up and say that black lives matter.”

Romney also shared pictures of his participation on social media, showing him wearing a mask as he joined others in marching through Washington, D.C.

It was not clear exactly what numbers Trump was referencing, as the latest polling for Romney showed his job ratings rebounding after having dipped in the early part of the year. A UtahPolicy.com/KUTV 2News survey released last week showed that 56 percent of Utah voters either “strongly” or “somewhat” approved of Romney’s performance. The report noted that this was up 20 points from a March survey, when Romney’s approval stood at 36 percent.

Trump has frequently taken aim at Romney, especially after his vote to convict Trump at the conclusion of the president’s impeachment trial — the only member of Trump’s party to vote against him and the first time in American history that a member of the president’s own party voted to convict and remove them from office.

Trump has also been accused of mocking Romney on Twitter in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump also appeared to make fun of the Utah senator in March after reports that Romney had to go into isolation after potential exposure to the virus.

“Romney’s in isolation?” Trump said at a press conference (via The Independent) after being told of the news. “Gee, that’s too bad.”