Abby Dowse Sizzles In A Sexy Strapless Purple Romper

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a strapless purple romper. The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Abby has worn on her Instagram page countless times before. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Though Abby didn’t include a geotag on the post, the picture was taken indoors, in a neutral space with crisp white walls and doors. A small potted plant in the background added a burst of greenery, but the neutral backdrop provided the perfect setting for Abby’s colorful outfit to shine.

The strapless romper stretched across her ample assets, and Abby appeared to have gone braless underneath the garment. The straight neckline didn’t reveal any cleavage, but the top still showed off plenty of her bronzed skin, from her chest to her sculpted arms and shoulders.

The garment clung to her toned physique, nipping in at her slim waist before flaring back out over her thighs. The fabric was so thin that the outline of Abby’s belly button was even visible through the cloth.

The romper had a simple silhouette and a short length, with the bottom coming just an inch or so down Abby’s thighs. The photo was cropped just above her knees, but there was still plenty of her enviable legs visible in the snap.

Abby’s long blond locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun, with several loose strands framing her face. She raised both arms, placing them on her head as she gazed off into the distance. Abby struck a seductive facial expression, licking her lips slightly.

Though the romper itself was simple, Abby added some personality with her choice of accessories. She wore two delicate layered necklaces, a pair of hoop earrings, and a bracelet on each wrist to add a bit of bling to the outfit.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap, and the post racked up over 25,600 likes within five hours. It also received 511 comments from her eager followers in the same time span.

“The world is a better place now that this picture exists,” one fan wrote.

“Body body body,” another fan commented, followed by a trio of flame emoji, stunned by Abby’s flawless figure.

“You look absolutely beautiful babe,” another follower added.

Abby loves to show off her ample assets in all kinds of skimpy attire, but she occasionally gives followers a glimpse into her life as well. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby posted a snap in which she posed next to model Zac Smith. He had a towel wrapped around his lower body while Abby rocked nothing but a white robe that bared a serious amount of cleavage, and she wished her partner a happy birthday in the caption of the post.