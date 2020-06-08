Kayla Moody Bares Midriff In Revealing Black Top And Skimpy Pink Bottom

The model posed in a top that revealed plenty of cleavage.

Kayla Moody is bringing out her dark side. In a new post on Instagram, the model posed in a black, long-sleeve top that just barely covered her breasts and a skimpy pink bottom that hugs her hips. In the caption for the photo, Kayla suggested that she has an angel face, but devil thoughts.

The black-top revealed Kayla’s toned abs and slender waist, even as her underwear highlighted her curvaceous hips. Kayla wore her platinum blonde hair down in the image, and one hand is just grazing her head. She’s posed on top of a narrow table with her legs spread apart in a suggestive manner and is leaning on her right hand. Behind her, you can see a couch in the background as well as what appears to be some abstract art hanging on a wall.

Kayla rocked black platform heels for the photo, which perfectly match her black top. She also appears to be wearing plenty of makeup, including eyeliner and eyeshadow, as well as foundation, blush, and bronzer to match her generally tanned skin. Her lips are dark pink, and her mouth is just slightly ajar.

In the roughly 20 minutes since the photo was posted, Kayla’s more than 820,000 followers have already liked it thousands of times and left almost 100 comments. In the comments, her fans were appreciative of her photos, and of her consistent early-morning posting times.

“The best part of waking up isn’t Folgers. It’s you,” one user wrote.

Others simply complimented the model on her stunning figure and gorgeous features.

“Omg awesome you’re a beautiful lady,” another user commented.

“Beautiful photo you look sexy you are a good looking woman,” a third person wrote.

“Good evening! miss kayla‼ Your smile is amazing‼ You are so sexy and hot‼ ️I love you very much,” another wrote.

Other commenters simply left a series of flame emojis, choosing to voice their appreciation without words. In addition to her most recent post, Kayla also posted several revealing images over the weekend, including one where she posed in a wet top with a denim bikini bottom. The image, which was captioned with a prompt asking her followers how their Sunday Funday was going, featured the model on her knees posing by the pool. Her hair was falling in natural waves as she once again chose to accentuate her toned midsection.

Since it was posted 18 hours ago, that photo has been commented on more than 230 times.