Kate Middleton Shares Intimate New Photo Of Prince William & Children With Instagram

Kate Middleton shared an intimate new photo of her husband, Prince William, and two of their children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — as they worked together for volunteers week, an annual event in the United Kingdom in which volunteers are celebrated and thanked for their contributions. The event also raises awareness about volunteerism and informs those interested about the roles they could take to better serve their communities.

The family’s Kensington Royal Instagram page posted the image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, of her husband and children in honor of the weeklong celebration. It was back in April that Kate first shared photos of Charlotte to celebrate her fifth birthday, where she was seen delivering parcels of food to isolated pensioners in the local area surrounding Sandringham Estate. Sandringham is a country house in Norfolk, England, and the private home of Queen Elizabeth.

In the latest image, only the backs of Prince William, Charlotte, and George are seen. William held an umbrella over his children’s heads. He wore a casual outfit comprised of a dark jacket, jeans, and ankle boots. On William’s left was Prince George. The 6-year-old wore a smart outfit of a long-sleeved dark sweater over a checkered collared shirt. With that, George wore jeans and sneakers. Next to George walked Charlotte. She wore a lovely checkered dress with a sweet ruffle detail across her back. Charlotte wore coordinating tights and black patent leather shoes.

Charlotte’s outfit could be seen it its entirety in a series of images shared by Kate in April for the princess’ birthday celebration.

The family was seen as they walked toward the home of a person on the receiving end of the parcels made to help those in need during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans of Prince William and his wife, who also share a 2-year-old son, Prince Louis, applauded the young family for setting a good example for their children to follow. Users shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Awww Daddy and his elder babies. Love seeing the Cambridges always. This has made my day! Teach them young,” stated one follower of the royal clan.

“Wonderful family, William, and Catharine are great humanitarians,” said a second fan.

“This is such a heartwarming photograph. the duchess’ talent in photography keeps on getting better. my day has been made,” declared a third supporter.

“Thank you for sharing the good amongst all the chaos,” remarked a fourth Instagram user.