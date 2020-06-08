Pauline Tantot Flaunts Bronze Booty In Minuscule Pink & Purple Thong

Pauline Tantot uploaded a sexy photo to her Instagram page on Sunday evening. The image saw her in her typical, skimpy attire, which included a tiny purple tank top and a skimpy thong. The shot has already been met with plenty of praise from her 4.1 million Instagram fans.

The sultry snap showed Pauline striking a pose in the middle of a field. In front of her was what appeared to be Indian grass stretched out as far as the eye could see. It seemed to be a beautiful day outside as the sky looked bright blue, and several puffy marshmallow-like clouds appeared overhead. A line of lush greenery could be seen off in the distance, making for a breathtaking landscape. Pauline posed directly in the center of the frame with her backside facing the camera. She turned her head slightly to the side and gathered her long, ombre-dyed tresses to one side of her shoulder.

The model rocked a tight tank top that fit her like a glove. The piece boasted a light purple hue that popped perfectly against her allover glow. The garment’s thin spaghetti straps clasped in the back and helped draw attention to her toned and tanned shoulders. Also of note were the model’s fit arms, which she often showcases on social media. The garment ended a few inches above her derriere and teased a glimpse of her trim back.

Her bottoms sat high on her hips, highlighting her waist and tiny midsection. The piece had purple strings that matched her top and tied on the sides. The body of the garment was a light pink hue, and the scant amount of fabric failed to cover any of her round booty. Pauline’s lower half and legs looked particularly fit.

The Persian bombshell only appeared to be wearing one piece of jewelry with a small gold chain necklace that could be seen from her back. The update has been live on her page for 17 hours, and fans have been thrilled with the skin-baring display. The upload has already accrued over 293,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments.

“WHAT A BEAUTIFUL PLACE,” one follower commented on the picturesque setting.

“Persian tushy on fire,” a second Instagrammer pointed out with a single flame emoji.

“U are the queen of it. I love you so much,” another Instagrammer complimented.

“You look beautiful friend, you are an art, haha ​​have a good day!” a fourth added.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Pauline sizzled in another NSFW set that saw her in a white bra and nude panties combo.