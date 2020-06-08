Chris Cuomo Allegedly Seen Naked Outside His Wife’s Studio As She Records A Yoga Video

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was reportedly seen in the background of his wife’s — Cristina Greeven Cuomo — social media yoga session without any clothes on, Page Six reported on Monday. In the now-deleted video, Cuomo was walking around the garden of his Hamptons home, where he has been filming his primetime show while recovering from coronavirus, the outlet reported.

The younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was allegedly in the garden, and the rear view of his body was seen in his wife’s Instagram live video. His wife was filming from inside their home at the time. Screenshots were reportedly taken from viewers of the live video although representatives for both parties have not responded to requests for confirmation from Page Six.

This video isn’t the first controversy for Cuomo. The Cuomo Prime Time anchor was recently in the news after he broke quarantine and got into an altercation with a bicyclist. Cuomo had been holed up in his Southampton home for months as he battled coronavirus when he left his home on Easter Sunday to visit a piece of land he had recently purchased, the New York Post reported. The man on the bicycle was not happy to see the sick Cuomo out in public and shared his feelings with the anchor.

Cuomo recounted the tale on his SiriusXM show and went into a long tirade about his life in the public eye.

“I don’t want some jacka**, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bullsh*t to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said on his show.

The news anchor was upset that fame had impacted his life and continued to discuss how he wished that he could tell the biker his real thoughts.

“I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth … I don’t get that doing what I do for a living,” Cuomo said.

The anchor’s wife had also been involved in controversy recently as she described the steps she took to help her husband fight COVID-19. The yoga instructor, who battled a mild case of the virus herself, had given her husband bleach baths, herbal medicines, and a $300 Vitamin C drip, People reported. The anchor’s wife detailed her methods in a blog post, which received immediate criticism. She amended the writing later on and acknowledged that she was in a “privileged situation.”