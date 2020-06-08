Blac Chyna Sizzles In A Sheer Leopard-Print Bodysuit & Heels: ‘Swipe Up OnlyFans’

Blac Chyna rocked a skin-tight bodysuit and heels to promote her OnlyFans account.

Reality star Blac Chyna proudly flaunted her curves — and her OnlyFans account — over the weekend as she showed off in a leopard-print bodysuit. The bombshell didn’t leave a lot to the imagination in the sizzling photo, which she posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday.

In the snap, which she posted on June 7 and can still be seen via her Instagram story for a few more hours, the mom of two struck a seductive pose as she promoted her account on the adult subscription site.

She rocked a slightly sheer leopard-print bodysuit in the photo. Her daring ensemble featured a high turtleneck and long sleeves all the way down to her wrists, but had very little material on her bottom half.

She posed with both of her hands in her long hair, which flowed down her back. She closed her eyes and turned her head slightly to the right, standing in front of a beige brick wall with a red and white sign behind her.

The former Rob & Chyna and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who previously called herself a “skinny legend” in a nude dress — proudly flaunted her legs in the skintight look, which highlighted her very slim waist. As she posed with her body facing the camera, her pins were on full display, as were her hips.

The bodysuit was cut high at the hips to show off plenty of skin and her multiple large tattoos. Her body ink includes a huge floral design all the way down her right thigh and another large design on her left hip.

Blac kept things matching for the snap, which appeared to have been taken as part of a professional photoshoot. She also showed off her obvious passion for animal-print with her shoes, as she rocked a pair of strappy leopard-print heels.

She also shared a caption in a bold, black font as she urged her 16.4 million Instagram followers to check out her OnlyFans page. The Real Blac Chyna star asked fans to “swipe up” as she shared a link to her account.

This isn’t the first time Blac has showed off plenty of skin on her Instagram account. She previously joined forces with rapper LoLa Monroe for a jaw dropping upload last month.

They both slipped into seriously tiny pink bikinis for the snap Blac shared to her main account. That sizzling photo showed the duo in very similar bright two-pieces with matching high heels. They proudly revealed their fit and toned bodies while they posed for the camera in their swimwear.