Tahlia Hall Showcases Bombshell Curves In A Tiny Black Bikini

Tahlia Hall took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 8, to share a racy update with her 526,000 followers. The Australian model flaunted her killer figure in a black two-piece swimsuit while lounging on a yacht.

In the snap, Tahlia was seen enjoying the warm weather aboard a power vessel. She was photographed from her legs up, almost occupying the whole frame. She posed by sitting on the front part of the boat, stretching her legs. She leaned backward and angled her upper body to the side to face the camera. She looked straight into the lens with a small smile and a sultry gaze.

The babe’s straight, blond hair was windswept, and her flawlessly tanned skin glowed under the sunshine. The ocean and the view of the coastline comprised her background.

Tahlia’s swimwear included a teeny tiny top that featured triangle-style cups that barely covered her entire breasts. It also had a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of her cleavage, which delighted many viewers. The swimwear had thin straps that went over her neck and around her back for support.

The bikini bottoms that she sported boasted a pretty low-cut waistline that displayed a lot of skin. The thin string-like waistband clung to her slender hips, highlighting her slim waist. The bathing suit also showcased her taut stomach and abs.

For her beach day look, Tahlia sported a full makeup application. She appeared to wear a foundation that perfectly matched her skin-tone, darkened eyebrows, several coats of mascara, blush, highlighter, and nude lipstick. As for her accessories, she opted for a dainty pendant necklace, stud earrings, and a bangle.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about when and how she lost her t-shirt. She didn’t share details about her swimming attire, and also didn’t reveal where the snapshot was taken.

In less than a day of being published, the latest addition to her feed gained more than 13,900 likes and over 250 comments. A lot of her avid admirers dived into the comments section and wrote gushing messages. Many praised her amazing body, while some others raved about her facial features.

“With an amazing view like that, I would’ve fallen in myself,” one of her admirers wrote.

“Exquisite beauty,” another fan gushed, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Nice shot! I swear you always take good photos. This one is by far, my favorite,” a third Instagram follower commented.

“You are so hot! Know that your beautiful face inspires me daily,” a fourth social media user added.