Tammy Hembrow Goes Topless & Gets Wet In Sexy, Beachside Shoot

Tammy Hembrow’s most recent social media share had her fans buzzing for more reasons than one. The double-photo update was shared on her page a few hours ago, and the model’s 11.3 million fans have been delighted by the sight.

Both photos captured the model in the center of the frame. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location with her fans, but she was likely at home in Australia, where she has been practicing social distancing. Tammy posed on the shore of a beautiful beach with the waves crashing in the distance. In her caption, the Aussie bombshell shared a quote about late-night conversations that she has with the moon, which was fully visible in the first shot.

The model appeared in profile in the first photo, arching her back and turning her head to the side in an acrobatic move. She gave a sultry stare into the camera and opted to go topless for the occasion, covering her chest with both hands while exposing a little bit of sideboob. The sizzling look also left Tammy’s tanned, tatted arm and her taut tummy well on display. She rocked a pair of oversized jeans that fell down her waist and appeared to be a few sizes too big and barely held up on her waist. The denim fabric was soaking wet from the model’s knees to her feet.

The second shot was just as sexy and captured Tammy sitting in the wet sand. Like the first share, several waves could be seen crashing at her back. Her baggy jeans exposed a teasing glimpse of her pert derriere, and her bronze back and shoulders were well on display. Tammy’s jeans were wet on the front, which was likely the result of waves crashing during her sexy pose in the prior shot. Tammy also showed off the large rose tattoo on her back, which added a pop of color to the photo.

To go along with the beach-themed shoot, the mother of two styled her long, blond tresses in mermaid-like spirals. Her flowing mane fell down one side of her shoulder while a few strands waved with the wind. Her look still called for plenty of glam, including what seemed to be eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The smoking-hot update has been met with instant praise for the model. So far, fans have double-tapped the post over 298,000 times while also flooding the comments section.

“In love w this caption & you,” one fan complimented with a sun emoji at the end of their post.

“YOURE A GODDESS,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“Wooow hottest photo I’ve ever seen,” one more added.