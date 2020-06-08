Angelina Pivarnick Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics To Honor Husband Chris On His Birthday

Angelina Pivarnick shared never-before-seen wedding pics with her followers in honor of her husband Chris Larangeira’s birthday. In an Instagram post, the reality show star used her social media page to share six images from the couple’s special day. The couple’s wedding and reception will be featured prominently during the next three episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as the show winds down its Season 3 programming.

The reality star looked gorgeous in the images. Fans got a good look at her stunning bridal fashion as well as her handsome husband from their wedding day six months ago. In the accompanying caption of the photos, Angelina used several endearments to describe her love for her husband. She also stated she can’t wait for what their future holds. The couple has a long history with one another, having known each other since they were young adults. They dated for several years before becoming engaged and tying the knot in November 2019.

In the first of six photos, Angelina and Chris posed with their enormous tiered wedding cake at their reception at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The stunning confection was layers upon layers of creamy white fondant and frosting, accented with scrollwork, rhinestones, ribbons, and what appeared to be hundreds of flowers. The reality star wore a formfitting reception gown that featured an illusion front, lacework, and a beautiful headpiece that cradled the right side of her face to party all night with her family and friends.

In the second image, Angelina and Chris stood together as they engaged in what is known as a first look prior to their ceremony. For that intimate moment between the soon-to-be-married couple, Chris stood with his back to Angelina as she walked toward him. She tapped him on the shoulder and he turned around, finally able to see his beautiful bride-to-be in her wedding finery. Both were brought to tears by the tender moment.

The third and fourth images captured other moments from their wedding day and reception. One black-and-white image showed the couple looking lovingly at one another. Another was of the duo clinking their champagne glasses during their reception. These were followed by yet another first look photo, and finally, closed with a long and loving kiss as Angelina and Chris danced at their reception.

Fans of the reality star loved Angelina’s touching tribute to her husband and the many new photos she shared in a declaration of their love.

“That black and white photo is breathtaking. Congratulations to you both,” remarked one follower.

“Happy Birthday Chris! Have a blessed beautiful day,” said a second fan.

“You guys make a great couple. Happy birthday,” remarked a third follower.

“So nice to see the love you both share,” said a fourth Instagram user.