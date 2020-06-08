Fitness Model Ashley Kaltwasser Puts Curvy Backside On Display In New Workout Video

Fitness model Ashley Kaltwasser took to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, June 7, to post a new workout video for her one-million followers.

For the workout, Ashley wore a form-fitting outfit that included a matching long-sleeved top and leggings both in a mustard yellow color. The top included mesh fabric along the arms and sides and cut off just above the belly button, teasing a small strip of the model’s tummy. It contoured to her muscular arms, shoulders, and upper back. The leggings also included a mesh material along the outer thighs and calves in addition to stripes of darker-yellow fabric just above the knee. They emphasized the fitness trainer’s ample backside and shapely legs.

For footwear, Ashley went with a pair of white Nike sneakers and added a pair of glasses to complete the look. She wore her long, dark tresses pulled back into a ponytail and then braided down her back. She also appeared to have made up her face with a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss.

The video featured the model as she worked out in the gym. She used a pink resistance band to complete the exercises and focused on working her glute muscles. Ashley was filmed from close-up angles to show off her lower-body muscles as she trained them.

In the beginning of the video clip, Ashley was shown with her top pulled up over her chest to reveal a black sports bra. Viewers also got an eyeful of her toned tummy. She then pulled the shirt down to her waist and was shown placing the resistance band around her thighs just above her knees. Ashley transitioned into a series of monster walks, moving from side to side to start and then backwards.

Ashley sunk low into the squat, keeping her muscles tense and moving slowly to work up a burn. The camera followed her closely, showing off her muscular booty as she walked. The clip ended with the model shaking off the resistance band.

In the caption of the post, Ashley told her followers that she loves incorporating monster walks into her glute workouts and normally does 10 meters forward, 10 meters backward, 10 meters to one side, and another 10 meters to the other side. She instructed them to stay low to the ground and not let their knees bend inwards to properly execute the exercise.

