Pink Calls Donald Trump ‘Disgusting,’ Says ‘We Are All Better Than This’

Pink slammed the president once again and claimed she doesn't 'give a rats a** about Democrat versus republican.'

Pink had a few more choice words for Donald Trump in a new tweet posted to her Twitter account this week. The singer once again called out the 45th President of the United States on the social media site in the early hours of June 8 as she called Trump “disgusting” and made it clear that she doesn’t consider herself to be against the whole Republican Party, only the president and his most loyal followers.

Pink’s latest call out of the current president came after one Twitter user asked the mom of two if she would “be silent” about her political beliefs if a Democrat won the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November.

“You always have such outspoken views about Republicans. When your side is back in office, will you be silent like you were from 2008-2016?” they asked the mom of two.

Pink, who often stylizes her name as P!nk, then hit back as she made it clear that her issue was not with Republicans, but with Trump himself.

“I don’t give a rats a** about Democrat versus republican. I know incredible people whom I respect on both sides,” the “What About Us” singer replied as she quoted the initial tweet in her outspoken response so that her 32.1 million followers could see it.

“This has nothing to do with party. This has to do with Donald. He is disgusting and we are ALL BETTER THAN THIS,” she added in all caps.

Pink’s tweet caused quite a stir on the social media site. In less than four hours, the star’s message has received more than 6,100 likes and a combined more than 500 retweets and replies.

While many fans voiced their thoughts on both sides of the argument, others also pointed out that Pink, whose real name is Alicia Moore, has actually been very vocal about political views long before Trump came into office four years ago.

“Did they forget abt dear mr president? raise your glass? ALL THESE POLITICAL SONGS,” one Twitter user responded, referring to her 2006 song which was an open letter to former President George W. Bush and the 2010 lead single from her greatest hits album, titled Greatest Hits… So Far!!!.

“Im sure what about us was recorded before 2017 since beautiful trauma recordings are from 2013-2017. ppl are so annoying and think they know the world,” they added, referencing her 2017 album, Beautiful Trauma.

Pink’s latest comments about the president came after several days of the star calling out the businessman and his followers on social media amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests going on around the U.S. and across the globe.

Last week, she described anyone who supports Trump as being “an insult to humanity” and also claimed that he was losing fans by the day. That tweet came shortly after she also slammed Trump and his supporters in a very candid video posted to her Twitter account.