CBS Is Reportedly Contacting Former ‘Big Brother’ Players For An All-Star Edition

CBS is reportedly looking into how they can make Big Brother 22 happen this year. Sources told Us Weekly that the network has been reaching out to various show alumni to cast another all-star edition.

Negotiations are ongoing, but the outlet reported that the network has been quietly contacting “several former winners and notable alumni” about participating. The first and only season of Big Brother: All-Stars was during Season 7, and Mike “Boogie” Malin was the winner. The successful season aired in the summer of 2006.

As The Inquisitr reported, the current pandemic has affected the production of the show. Big Brother usually starts to film in June, but the Hollywood shutdown caused by COVID-19 halted production entirely, and a premiere date has not been announced. Many fans were concerned that there wouldn’t be a season at all. CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl quelled the concerns when she said in May that the season “could be a little later than usual, but we’re still optimistic.”

The coronavirus hasn’t just affected when production would start. It had also affected which players would be returning. Us Weekly reported that many were reluctant to return to the show based on virus concerns. Some had even declined offers to come back based on fears of contracting the virus.

The show has now addressed those matters. Players will have to sequester longer and quarantine for two weeks before starting the show. The Big Brother house is in Los Angeles, and contestants on the show stay in that home without any contact with the outside world until they are voted out.

These recent casting developments aren’t the only news about the popular show. The Big Brother Instagram page posted for the first time in months on May 28, The Inquisitr reported. Fans assumed it was a teaser for Big Brother, but instead, it was to advertise a new show, Game On. Fans quickly commented on the post that they wanted the long-running reality show back.

Big Brother takes up a large amount of CBS’s prime-time lineup. The show airs three nights a week, and one night is a live eviction. A large number of Big Brother episodes would not affect the show’s return as they are filmed and produced at a rapid pace.

“Those shows turn around pretty quickly, Big Brother has live shows every week, and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots, those shows do not have long post-processes,” Kahl said in mid-May.

CBS has not made any comments about the show or casting decisions.