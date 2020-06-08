Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Enviable Curves In Latest Instagram Post

Instagram model Ana Paula Saenz took to the popular social media platform on Sunday, June 7, to leave her latest post for her 1.1 million followers. In it, she wore a tight pair of jeans that showed off her curvy legs and booty.

Ana posed in the two-photo post in an outdoor setting that placed her on a stone pathway in front of a palm tree and other tropical bushes. The model wore a black t-shirt with short sleeves and the words “Balmain Paris” written across the chest in gold lettering. Balmain is an online boutique that sells clothes and accessories. The model tucked the t-shirt into a pair of light-gray skinny jeans that sat low on her hips and extended to her ankles. The jeans emphasized Ana’s narrow waist and curvy hips and backside while contouring to her shapely thighs.

The model chose a pair of black sandals with a gold emblem on the front that revealed her red-painted toenails, which matched her fingernails. Ana’s straight, dark tresses flowed loose from a part down the middle of her scalp and fell to her waist. She accessorized with a pair of large black sunglasses and a black handbag with gold embellishments. On her wrists, she sported a red bracelet, brown hair-tie, and second gold bracelet. Ana appeared to have made up her face with foundation, pink-painted lips, and thick black lashes that could be seen through the lightly tinted sunglasses.

In the first photo, Ana posed with her front to the camera and one foot out in front of the other, her leg crossed slightly over the other. She looked down at the ground with a lock of hair pulled over her shoulder. In the second photo, the model turned her back to the camera and popped one hip to the side, pushing out her ample booty and drawing the eye to the curves on her lower body. She gazed over her shoulder towards the camera with her lips parted.

In the caption of the post, Ana told her followers to live their life and added a red heart for emphasis. Her fans gushed over her beauty in the comments section, leaving more than 150 comments and nearly 20,000 likes within the first day. Most comments were filled with strings of emoji that ranged from hearts to fire and heart-eyed smileys.

“Damn! You are awesome,” one Instagram user commented.

“Wow, such a beauty,” another fan wrote.