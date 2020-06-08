Vicky Pattison Stuns Followers In Comfy Crop Top & Sweatpants Ensemble: ‘I Have This Tracksuit In Every Color’

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself.

The 32-year-old stunned in a white long-sleeved crop top that had clothing brand Missy Empire’s name written all over in black text. She paired the ensemble with matching sweatpants that fell above her ankles. To complete the outfit, Pattison wore black lace-up sneakers. The reality star kept her nails short and didn’t opt for any polish. She sported her light brown wavy hair down and accessorized herself with a headband. Pattison rocked a necklace underneath her crop top and didn’t wear any other visible jewelry. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipgloss, eyeliner, mascara, and eyeshadow.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pattison was captured on top of what looked to be a balcony with eye-catching black and white flooring. She was snapped crouching next to a couple of green plants and looked directly at the camera lens with her lips slightly parted. Pattison rested both arms in front of her and was caught in front of a beautiful clear blue sky.

In the next slide, she was photographed sitting on a black chair in the same location. Pattison crossed her arms over and placed both feet on tiptoes. Pattison flashed a huge smile and was seemingly enjoying the bright weather.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, in a separate Instagram upload from last week, Pattison shared a snapshot of herself with her boyfriend in her home city Newcastle.

For her caption, she asked fans what they thought of her hair. Pattison also expressed that she has this tracksuit set in every color and is obsessed with it.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 220 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“Yes, you suit the lighter hair,” one user wrote.

“Love the hair, you always look stunning,” another devotee shared.

“The best smile on Instagram x,” remarked a third fan.

“Love the hair and headband. Stunning as always xx,” a fourth admirer commented.

Pattison is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a mint green one-piece with thin straps from River Island. Pattison went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized herself with large circular Gucci sunglasses. She showed off her tan and sported her shoulder-length brunette curly hair down.